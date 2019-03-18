US Politician Revealed to be Member of Hacking Group

Beto O’Rourke and the ‘Cult of the Dead Cow’

Over the weekend, Reuters published a profile piece of 2020 US Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke. With all the information inside the article, one fact notably stands out among the rest. And that is O’Rourke’s membership to the hacking group ‘Cult of the Dead Cow’.

If you have been around the internet in the 80’s and 90’s, you would have undoubtedly stumbled across the group’s logo one time or two. Using the wayback machine, we can actually see what their old website looked like.

The Cult of the Dead Cow (or cDc for short), is considered to be an early hacktivist group. Somewhat of a precursor to Wikileaks. The group is also believed to have contributed to the development of Tor, and helped build cyberweapons that advanced US security. All according to a new book about the group by Journalist Joseph Menn.

Why is This Information Relevant?

Even without the background in Hacktivism, O’Rourke’s background is unique for a politician. Let alone one seeking a presidential nomination. He also toured the US previously playing in a Punk band, and he also has mugshots from previous arrests.

His background also explains his previous stance on internet issues like supporting net neutrality. Which runs counter to what the current Trump administration has done. It is also quite refreshing to hear about a politician who has the technological know-how to justify his stance. Rather than just being fed lines and soundbites.

The upcoming US presidential election in 2020 is surely an interesting one. Although, O’Rourke has an uphill battle ahead even just as the democratic party nominee in a stacked race.

For more information on O’Rourke and his teenage days as a hacker, read the full profile article over at Reuters.