Us Senator Tables Bill to Ban Loot Boxes & Microtransactions

Senator Proposes Lootbox & Microtransaction Ban

I’m not entirely certain when this actually happened, but today both loot boxes and microtransactions are seemingly part and parcel of any AAA gaming release.

The concept behind them is rather straight forward, you can pay real money to potentially access rare in-game items. Items which can (in theory) be accessed through legitimate play. These would, however, require a significant amount of time and effort to achieve.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, US Senator Josh Hawley has proposed a new bill which would effectively look to ban the inclusion of such items within video games. Well, at least in America.

Games that Target Minors

The ‘Protecting Children from Abusive Games Act’ has been introduced which specifically look to ban the implementation of such items from games which are specifically considered to be targeted towards minors. Games such as ‘Candy Crush’ have been specifically cited as being primarily designed for children. Yet this game openly operates to provide advantages with the payment of real work currencies.

The proposals do, however, encompass a much larger scope than that. Namely, any game that offers from but is rated for those under 18.

What Do We Think?

In truth, I don’t think many people necessarily have a problem when it comes to loot boxes. Well, not those that only offer cosmetic perks. It is, however, a more contentious subject when it enters the waters of ‘pay to win’ mechanics. Something we recently saw in the Ubisoft game ‘For Honor’ which allowed uncounterable moves… for a price.

With a nephew who seems to squander all of his pocket money on Fortnite V-Bucks, however, this is clearly something of an issue that needs addressing. Will they get banned? Probably not. The bill will though at least bring attention to the issue.

What do you think? Do you have a problem with loot boxes and microtransactions? What’s the most you’ve ever spent on a game? – Let us know in the comments!