V-MODA Launches its High-Spec M-200 ANC Headphones

V-MODA, the award-winning manufacturer of the world’s finest high-fidelity audio devices, has today announced the availability of the M-200 ANC, its first Bluetooth active noise-cancelling headphones, featuring award-winning V-MODA sound coupled with hybrid active noise cancellation. The M-200 ANC takes V-MODA customization one step further by working in tandem with the new V-MODA app, allowing listeners to adjust their noise cancellation level and personalize their sound with EQ presets to fit their lifestyle.

V-MODA M-200 ANC Headphones

The M-200 ANC continues V-MODA’s mission of creating a completely tailored listening experience by working seamlessly together with the V-MODA app, allowing listeners to control their sound as much as if they were right in the studio, personalizing their bass, mids, trebles and highs. With the in-app EQ tool, users can switch between six EQ presets optimized for various listening purposes, manipulate them to create a custom sound signature, or disregard them completely to create their own sound profile from scratch. The 10 different noise cancellation levels are also controllable in-app, neutralizing any outside disturbances to completely envelope the wearer in a sound of their own design.

Listeners can make the design of the M-200 ANC headphones completely their own with VMODA’s customization options by easily switching out the decorative shields. Starting with six striking color choices, they can even be laser engraved or color printed with the listener’s own logo or design as an extension of their own personal style. The M-200 ANC is the perfect companion for busy lives, with 20 hours of ANC-activated playback on a single charge and an intuitive UI. The headphones also boast smart features such as “Voice In,” which momentarily lowers the volume and pauses ANC when the left earcup is covered, escalating the convenience factor and allowing the user to focus on moments that matter.

V-MODA is wholly dedicated to creating comprehensive products, placing an equally high value on sound, creative features, and high-quality build and design. While soft to the touch with a 100% premium PU leather exterior, the M-200 ANC is also extremely durable thanks to a metal build core and flexible headband. Providing extra protection, the M-200 ANC folds easily into its protective Exoskeleton Carry Case for safe travel and storage whenever needed so that your sound can move with you.

Features

Driver Size: 40mm – perfect driver-to-housing ratio for an optimal sound reflection and high-quality sound that packs a punch

Driver Build Neodymium magnets with CCAW (copper-clad aluminum wire) coils. Higher sensitivity and substantial sound output from lighter, more powerful magnets. CCAW coils enhance the movement of the diaphragm to improve sound quality

Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling: Adjustable in the V-MODA app to tailor the level of noise cancellation needed to cut out outside noise

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0 for optimal connectivity and no cut outs

Bluetooth Audio Codecs: Qualcomm aptX HD, AAC, SBC – premium codecs for both Android and iOS devices

Mobile App: For customizing sound through different EQ profiles and to adjust noise canceling level

Battery Life: Enjoy 20 hours of wireless playback on one charge with ANC activated, with 10 minutes getting you 1.5 extra hours for those times when you’re in a hurry

Voice Assistants: Get help on the go from Google Assistant or Siri

Charging: USB-C

Frequency Response: 10 – 40,000Hz (Hi-Res Audio certified in wired mode) – able to reproduce the deepest bass to the same standard as the sharpest highs

Headband: Adjustable headband with a steel core coated in 100% PU leather, making it more breathable: soft, flexible, but practically indestructible

Earpads: PU leather for unparalleled comfort and fatigue-free listening, while 3D Memory foam molds to you for a luxurious fit and superior noise isolation. Earpads are also magnetic and replaceable for easy cleaning and replacement.

Detachable Cables: Audio Only Cable added when zero latency is required

Weight: 320g – solid enough to feel like premium audio equipment, light enough to feel like it’s not even there

Warranty: 1-Year + Immortal Life Replacement Program

Carry Case: Exoskeleton Carry Case you can pack up and protect your headphones with ease. Also makes the headphones easily portable via an accompanying carabiner clip

Shield Customization: Choose from a variety of aluminum shield colors to make M-200 ANC yours, with your logo, initials or design laser engraved or color printed to finish them off with a personal touch

Price & Availability

The V-MODA M-200 ANC is available now for $499.99. – For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

