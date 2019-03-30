Valve Names VR Headset With Half-Life Prequel Teased

Valve: Index

At the time of writing, there is pretty much only two major VR headsets currently on the market. Namely, the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive. Well, there is the Microsoft headset, but I can’t think of any one who actually has one. Perhaps that’s why Microsoft is scaling back on them.

For several months, however, Valve has strongly been linked to the creation of their own headset. In fairness, given the strength of their gaming platform on PC, a VR headset didn’t seem entirely unusual.

In a report via Polygon, however, Valve has not only given us the name, but they’ve also teased something far more interesting.

The Valve Index

Valve has announced that their upcoming headset will be called the ‘Index’. While very little specific details of it have been revealed, there is an interesting side note that they made which will be of huge interest to many.

It seems that a Half-Life game will be tied into the release. While it won’t be Half-Life 3, it will instead act as a prequel.

What Do We Think?

As above, it all sounds entirely logical and it’s nice to see Valve actually reveal something about the device.

While no specific release date has been given, they have said that further details will be revealed in May this year. That is, in conjunction with the Half-Life news, more than a little to look forward to!

What do you think? Are you excited for this VR headset? – Let us know in the comments!