Valve Reveal 600,000 VAC Bans In December Alone

Valve Dropped A Huge Ban Hammer In December

You may not be aware, but Valve does actually have a rather stringent anti-cheating system on its Steam platform. It does act a lot more benign than programs such as ‘Punkbuster’, but put simply, when that hammer drops you get more than just a permanent ban from a game. If you receive a VAC ban, you are treated to the knowledge of this being publicly displayed on your account. Put simply, if you’re banned, everyone who visits your profile is made aware of it.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it seems that Valve has had a rather busy December. How busy? Well, they have reportedly handed out over 600,000 VAC bans.

So Many Bans

600,000 is clearly a pretty huge number. The report does, however, indicate that the vast majority have stemmed from one game. Specifically, CS:GO. What? you can’t tell me you’re surprised? – I know I’m not! I mean, is it any surprise that this should happen in the exact same month they decided to make the game free to play?

Battle Royale

CS:GO has also recently seen an introduction of a battle royale game mode. As such, it’s possible that the same issue that plagued PUBG has now reared its head in this game. On the plus side though, it does seem that Valve is quite keen to push the regulation of this one quite hard. I suppose that can only be good news. Even if the figures are disturbingly high!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!