Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines Gets a Sequel After 15 Years

Follow Up on Troika Games’ Classic 2004 RPG

After more than 15 years, Troika Games’ Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines is getting revived in the form of a sequel.

This time, the game is coming from Paradox Interactive and Hardsuit Labs, modernizing a cult-classic RPG which was ahead of its time.

The best part is that this is not an early announcement either. Judging by the meaty demo and trailer shown at GDC 2019, the game is nearing completion.

In fact, Paradox Interactive has already put up a detailed Steam page, complete with pre-order bonus details and DLC plans.

See the trailer for yourself down below:

When is Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Coming Out?

The game is still a few months away and has a release date of March 2020. Aside from a PC release, it will also have a simultaneous Xbox One and PlayStation 4 launch.

You can pre-order the PC version now via Steam.

What Pre-Order Bonuses are Available?

There are three variants available: Standard, Deluxe and Premium Edition. Priced at $59, $69 and $89 USD respectively.

Pre-order bonus digital goodies include the official soundtrack, Engraved Pistol weapon skin, Retro Hunter outfit, and a Civil War Saber weapon skin.

If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition, you will also receive the Unsanctioned Blood Pack bonuses.

Meanwhile, the Premium Edition gets everything plus two story packs and the Season of the Wolf Expansion when it comes out. These will be available as Season Pass contents after release.