Vest Design Looks To Give Early Heart Attack Detection

Heart Attack Vest!

I have never had a heart attack and (touch wood) hope that I never do. I do not, however, have to have had one to appreciate just how painful they can be and also, of course, the life-threatening implications they have. Unlike a stroke, however, there are few visible signs or at least early indications as to when you might a heart problem. At least, not any that you may not initially write off as indigestion or heartburn.

In a report via CNET, however, a vest has been revealed which may look to provide you with the best early warning indicator currently on the market.

Saving Lives!

The vest, which is being shown at CES 2019, is apparently designed to fully monitor your hearts activity. Being of a cotton design though, it is reported to not only be comfortable to wear but is also machine washable. In other words, this is something you could have in your home and wear it day in day out. Well, pending the wash cycle.

Reasonably Priced!

The Chronolife vest is touted as having an anticipated MSRP of around $200. This makes it surprisingly affordable and will no doubt be a very attractive proposition to those who have heart problems. We should note, however, that the model presented is not a working example. It, therefore, seems that Chronolife might be touting for investment.

Although it is currently unclear if the vest will have any link to emergency services, for as little as $200, this could be a lifesaver for many!

