Two years ago, British inventor Richard Browning not only revealed his (personally designed) jet-powered suit but also set a new world record for the fastest recorded speed on such a device.

Not satisfied with that achievement, however, he was recently in Brighton to give his latest innovations a ‘test’ run. So, how did it go? Well, as you can see in the video below, it went amazingly well!

Video – British ‘Iron Man’ Sets New Jet Suit Speed Record

Achieving a recorded speed of just over 85mph, this completely smashes the record of 32mph he set previously in 2017.

So, what has changed so much in those two years to give him such a hugely improved speed? Well, he credits the replacement of certain components with those created using 3D-printing. A method that basically allowed them to be stronger, but (more importantly) lighter.

He has also, of course, made some general improvements to the technology that allows the suit to get a better ‘feel’ of his intentions. With these improvements improving his record by over 50mph, however, it’s pretty clear that whatever he has done has worked bloody well!

What Do We Think?

While I was watching the video I noticed that it managed to garner the attention of my wife. Something not often achieved as she generally finds computers/tech a rather dry subject. When the video finished, however, the first question she asked was ‘was that just real?’ In fairness, I share the sentiment.

Watching the video and his ‘Iron-Man‘ suit in action, it quite frankly doesn’t look real. I can assure you, however, that this is entirely legitimate.

So, I guess at this point all we need now is for Mr. Browning to start selling these commercially. Well, presuming that some more tests will be necessary first. If that is the case, then I’d like to make the following offer…

IF YOU’RE READING THIS MR BROWNING – I’M VOLUNTEERING!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the video? Would you like to give this jet suit a try? – Let us know in the comments!