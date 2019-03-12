Video Shows Eight Voodoo 2 Graphics Cards Running In SLI

Eight Voodoo 2 Graphics Cards Running In SLI

Anyone who owned a PC in the 90’s will have undoubtedly encountered the 3DFX Voodoo graphics cards. They were, at the time, amongst the best you could buy and the ‘Holy Grail’ of graphical quality.

Admittedly, times have changed quite significantly since then. In a video posted on YouTube, however, “ TheeRaccoon ” has successfully gotten eight (yes, eight) Voodoo 2 graphics cards successfully running Half-Life in SLI.

92MB Of Gaming Memory Goodness!

With each card coming with 12mb of memory, the combination allows for a total of 92mb. This is just enough to get them running Half Life which you can see in the video below.

Utilising the Quantum3D Mercury brick this, quite frankly, should be possible! Yet, here we are and it actually works!

That… Is Insane!

In explaning the set-up, TheeRaccoon has said:

“These bricks were mostly used for military simulation in the late 90’s/early 2000’s. The image generated by each 200SBi board is combined into one image, giving you 4 tap rotated grid full scene anti-aliasing. This configuration was more for a gorgeous image as the additional horsepower is for the AA, however, you get Voodoo 2 SLI performance with AA at no expense to performance.”

Now, I’ll admit, I don’t understand a lot of that, but frankly I’m still amazed that he was able to get this working at all. If nothing else though, it is awesome to see that the Voodoo 2 still gets a lot of love!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!