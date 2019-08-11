Video – Tesla Owner Implants the ‘Key’ Chip into their Arm

It pretty much goes without saying that there are few people out there who wouldn’t want to own a Tesla. They are, after all, one of the most desirable cars on the market thanks to their excellent performance and, in addition, also carry that ‘prestige’ level of fashion.

With many cars these days having some form of keyless ignition, however, one Tesla owner has taken this technological perk to a whole new (and frankly, disturbing) level. Following the release of a video, a Tesla owner has had the cars ‘key chip’ physically inserted into their arm.

Tesla Owner Has the Keyless Ignition Chip Inserted into Their Arm

Now, we fully get the perks of having a keyless entry/ignition to a car. It essentially means that you can both get into the car and start it up, all while having the key (for example) in your bag or pocket. It does, however, go to a disturbing level when someone decides to take this to a whole new level by having it physically inserted into their arm.

The video of it happening can be seen below, but put simply, if you’re of a more squeamish nature, you might want to just skip it.

What Do We Think?

Well, in a nutshell, this woman must clearly be insane to want to do this! Admittedly, it’s always frustrating when you can’t find your keys. I have, however, never felt the need to actually have my car key inserted somewhere on my personage.

If you have the money to buy a Tesla, however, you probably also have the money to do weird stuff like this to your body!

What do you think? Is this genius or insane? – Let us know in the comments!