ViewSonic Launches the XG270Q ELITE Gaming Monitor

ViewSonic, one of the leading global providers of visual solutions, has today announced the launch of the newest addition to its award-winning ViewSonic ELITE line of gaming monitors with the XG270Q Designed to deliver an amazing gaming experience, the XG270Q features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1 ms (GtG) response time and NVIDIA’s G-SYNC Compatible technology for a smooth and seamless gaming experience.

ViewSonic XG270Q ELITE

As part of its ELITE gaming portfolio, the ViewSonic XG270Q is a 27-inch monitor that can achieve true 1ms (GtG) response time. Along with the 165Hz* refresh rate and G-SYNC Compatible technology, the XG270Q ensures effortless gameplay within even the fastest scenarios. This gaming monitor also boasts a frameless IPS panel with native QHD (2560×1440) resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification that brings games to life with vibrant colors and incisive details.

Features

27-inch gaming monitor with native 2560×1440 (QHD) resolution and a brightness of 400 nits

IPS panel certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400

165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time

165Hz refresh rate with DisplayPort

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology to eliminate screen-tearing and minimizing stutter and input lag

It features a frameless design and built-in speakers, along with an integrated mouse anchor, headphone hook, ELITE RGB ambient lighting, and ultra-thin brushed aluminum base

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing the launch of the XG270Q, ViewSonic has confirmed that this new gaming monitor design will hit retailers in mid-October 2020 for an estimated price of $479.99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!