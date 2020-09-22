Old TV Found to Be Consistently Killing a Villages Broadband

There’s nothing quite so frustrating as having a problem with your internet service that, in so far as you can tell, has absolutely nothing to do with you or your technology. For the residents of a small Welsh village, however, each and every day they found that their internet was being shut down, consistently, at around 7 am each morning.

With people clearly angry about this situation, the finger of blame was largely pointed towards BT and despite their best efforts, they couldn’t find anything wrong with the area’s phone lines or network system. In a report via the BBC, however, it has been revealed that the entire village’s internet was indeed being shut down, but not because of any specific fault with the service.

It was actually all down to one singular (and rather old) TV.

TV Causes Broadband Shutdown in Village

Scouting the village with a spectrum analyzer engineers were finally able to pinpoint the cause of the internet disruption and it turns out that it was all due to a rather old (and faulty) television set. With it found to be outputting a single high-level impulse noise (SHINE), it’s unintended signal was apparently enough to knock out the villages broadband each and every morning the owner turned it on. Which just happened to be at around 7 am when they woke up in the morning.

Whoops…

While the owner of the television set has (perhaps wisely) chosen to remain anonymous, they are said to be “mortified” at the discovery and, in addition, have promised to not use the TV anymore.

The good news is that since then, the village has apparently had problem free broadband. So just in case you were thinking it couldn’t be possible, if it wasn’t this television, it’s certainly something of a curious coincidence!

What do you think? Have you ever experienced any weird broadband issues? – Let us know in the comments!