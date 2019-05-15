Vodafone Announce UK’s First 5G Network Launch Date

Vodafone To Launch UK’s First 5G Network

With the next-generation release of wireless technology just on the horizon, the vast majority of the UK should look to start seeing 5G networks at some point in 2020. Vodafone, however, has really been pushing hard with their implementation of the technology with them often making it more than abundantly clear that it represents a major factor in their future plans.

In a report via The Verge, however, in what will represent the UK’s first 5G network launch, Vodafone is ready to release their network as early as this July!

What Can We Expect?

Beating their nearest rival (O2) by several months, the initial launch will be conducted in 7 major UK cities. These include;

Birmingham

Bristol

Cardiff

Glasgow

Manchester

Liverpool

London



Before the end of the year, however, they plan to extend this even further to provide coverage for at least another 12 cities. The release will also incorporate 5G roaming access in Germany, Italy and Spain.

The initial UK release, however, will occur on July 3rd. Yes, we’re less than 2 months away from the release of 5G!

Phones!

The release of the 5G network will, of course, require phones capable of accessing the network and, as you might expect, Vodafone is well prepared with 4 models expected to be ‘market ready’ before the launch.

The release will come literally just months after the US released their first 5G network and in terms of the UK is certainly a lot sooner than many were expecting.

What do you think? Surprised at the launch date? – Let us know in the comments!