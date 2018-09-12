Vodafone Broadband Adverts Banned As ‘Misleading’

Vodafone is one of the biggest and best-known mobile phone brands in the world. In recent years though, the company has started turning its attention towards broadband. I think it would be fair to say that most people at some point or another have had a problem with their broadband. With Vodafone offering packaging which in some instances do not require a phone line, they are clearly a tempting option.

In a report via the BBC though, a recent advert campaign has had to be withdrawn after the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found that it was ‘misleading’ in its claims.

What Was Wrong?

Following a number of complaints, the main issue seems to lie in the way that the advert portrays the internet. In it, Martin Freeman is shown playing a game when the internet cuts out and Vodaphone advice him that “Our Ultimate Speed Guarantee means you get the best broadband speed available to you, or we’ll give you a discount off your monthly bill until we can get you there.”

Put simply, your internet runs slow or drops out, you get a discount off your bill. The problem, however, lies with the way in which the claim has been made. The ASA feels that the advert falsely indicated that Vodaphone could provide a speed fast enough to overcome some of the basic internet matters such as buffering. As such, the claim of providing a discount under these terms is ‘misleading’.

Remove The Adverts!

Based on this decision, Vodafone has had to withdraw the advertising campaign. In addition, it has also withdrawn the discount claim until they quantify it in further detail. One of the complainants was, funnily enough, BT. Vodafone does, however, feel that while they will abide by the decision it is not correct.

In truth, I think I err towards Vodafone in this regard. They’ve been caught on a technicality, but one that would only really affect those who have no idea how the internet really works.

What do you think? Do you use Vodaphone broadband? If so, what if your opinion of it? – Let us know in the comments!