Vodafone Plan To Test Launch 5G Networks This August

/ 1 min ago

vodafone 5G

Vodafone Ready To Test Launch 5G Networking This August

With the 4G network still being somewhat patchy through the United Kingdom, it seems that rather than getting that established, we’re instead looking to 5G. It seems, however, that for the UK it might be coming a lot sooner than expected.

Vodafone has announced that although work is currently underway, they should be easy to test launch their 5G network. This test launch is amazingly scheduled for as soon as this August!

Where Will The Test Launches Be Held?

As you would expect, Vodafone has looked to priority the UK’s biggest cities. As such, in a report via Computer Weekly, the following cities will be part of the trial; Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Manchester. I’m sure our readers in Newcastle are going to be pretty miffed. They do appear, to me at least, to be the biggest city not on the list.

vodafone 5G

Will This Be The Full Launch Of 5G?

This is only a test trial that will be run between August and December this year. The full implementation of 5G networking is not expected to roll-out until around 2020. This will, however, give those in the cities affected the opportunity to have a quick glimpse into what the future of mobile networking may hold.

What Will 5G Be Capable Of?

The short answer is, even at this point, we don’t really know. While it will clearly see us potentially able to access data on the go faster, beyond that, it’s a little vague as to what further applications it might bring.

In these terms, it’s simply going to be a case of waiting to see. If you live in one of the cities above though, you might be able to get a better idea before the rest of us.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja