Vodafone Say Huawei UK Ban Will Delay 5G Network

Vodafone Warn Against Huawei Ban In UK

Based on all the security concerns surrounding telecommunications giant Huawei, a number of countries throughout the world have already taken action to essentially ban them from having any involvement in their 5G networks.

At the time of writing, however, the UK Government is currently ‘looking into’ the matter. As such, their formal announce on their decision should come within the next couple of weeks.

In a report via the BBC, however, Vodafone has issued a warning saying that any ban on Huawei will cause significant delays in the UK’s 5G network rollout.

Full or Partial Ban

Vodafone has said that any ban of Huawei (full or partial) will cause a significant delay in the ‘roll-out’.

“The cost of doing that runs into the hundreds

of millions and will dramatically affect our 5G business case. We would have to slow down the deployment of 5G very significantly.”

What Will The UK Government Decide?

It should be noted that to date there has been very little evidence to back-up the security concern over Huawei products. That being said, however, the concerns (while possibly unfounded) are not entirely unsensible either.

Although we are still pending the formal decision, the best indications at present suggest that the UK will impose a partial ban rather than a full one. If it will, however, cause a delay in the 5G network, that is clearly a factor that will require consideration.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!