VW Announce The Iconic Beetle Will End Production in 2019

The VW Beetle has a bit of a unique and certainly long history. Originally designed under the request of a certain German chancellor in the 1930’s, the car did not officially begin production until after the war. Since then, 70 years the VW Beetle has been one of the most iconic cars on the roads. It’s hard to think of a model, outside of the Mini, that has stood the test of time so well.

Well, it is, however, sad news for car enthusiasts. In a report via CNET, Volkswagon has announced that 2019 will be the final production year for the car.

Final Edition!

VW has said that they will release a ‘final edition’ of the famous car. This will, however, be their last ever incarnation of the vehicle. After them, there will be no more Beetles. In fairness, this isn’t the first time that Volkswagon has stopped production on the Beetle, there is something about this announcement, however, that does seem to have a bit of finality about it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Door Is Always Open

Despite the fact that VW is ending production, the ‘door’ is always open for them to look to revisit this icon. Based on the comments made though, if they ever do decide to update this car, I wouldn’t expect to see it in production again for at least 15-20 years.

If you ever have wanted to get one new though, you have about 12-18 months left before these will vanish from the dealerships. I wonder what VW will look to replace them with?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!