Warcraft 3: Reforged Gets the Worst User Reviews Ever Seen

A little under a week ago, the highly-anticipated Warcraft 3 remaster (Reforged) was released and, unless you’ve been AFK from the internet since then, you’ll have probably heard that fans were not too happy with Blizzard about it. A sentence that could possibly win the ‘understatement of the week’ award.

Well, it seems that the anger from the fans is being well-reflected in their reviews as Metacritic now lists it as the worst game ever released!

Warcraft 3: Reforged

Now, calling it the ‘worst-reviewed game of all time’ is a statement that requires some clarification. If you check the Metacritic website (which you can via the link here) you’ll note that the official reviews give the game a somewhat mediocre 63/100. In terms of the user reviews, however, it’s a lot less positive about the game.

With an average score of just 0.5 out of 10, based on nearly 20,000 reviews, it’s pretty clear that hardly anyone likes it. This makes it, at least in terms of user opinion, the worst game ever made! Ouch!

What Do We Think?

Having played the game myself, I’m going to be somewhat daring and, on this occasion, side more with the official reviews. Let me be abundantly clear though, Blizzard has sold us a lemon here.

As you can see in the comparison video below (courtesy of IGN) you can see that the original trailer from 2018 is a lot more polished and visually impressive than the final product. So, put simply, the released version of the game is nowhere near as good as Blizzard led us to believe. Does that make it bad though? In my opinion no.

There are bugs and glitches, yes. This is Blizzard though, did you really expect better? All in all, the ‘remaster’ feels more like a fan mod that gives the original game a little bit of modernized features and, while that is just about enough for me, I can understand why so many are angry.

So, is Warcraft 3: Reforged terrible? No, it’s not, and in my opinion, probably deserves an overall score closer to 5/10. On the other hand, is it anything close to the game we were ‘sold’? Absolutely not!

If nothing else though, this review score is certainly going to sting for Blizzard. Mostly though, I’m just sad to see that, somewhere along the line, they gave up and merely settled for this! They could (and should) have done a lot better. Warcraft 3 deserved it!

