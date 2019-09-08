Warner Bros Announce Upcoming Lego Game & Film Bundles

With the recent huge explosion of Lego films and games, it’s somewhat surprising that to date there hasn’t (at least to my knowledge) been a single ‘bundle’ pack that looks to provide you with both.

I mean, such things used to be relatively common in the mid-90s with films often being thrown in with game releases. I know this as I had a copy of ‘First Knight’ given for free with my PC copy of ‘Lord of the Realms II’. Incidentally, a great game backed up by a pretty crap film, but still… it was free! I guess the world of IP ownership is far more complicated these days.

If you are, however, a fan of both the Lego films and games, then there’s good news for you. In a report via Engadget, Warner Bros has announced that the plan to release bundle packages for both the Xbox One and PS4. So not only can you play the game, but you can watch the film at the same time too! Well… presuming you have another screen somewhere.

Lego Film and Game Bundle Packs!

The bundle packs will feature the three ‘main’ Lego-themed film and game releases. You know, the ones that pretty much game out at the same time. They are, however, set to launch in the UK on November 18th for a (what I think is very reasonable) £29.99.

It is a great idea and one that will certainly make Christmas a lot earlier for both the big and small Lego fans amongst us. Hopefully, it’ll lead to the same treatment for a lot more films that have been given the brick treatment.

What do you think? Are you excited for this bundle release? Which franchise would you next like to see get the Lego treatment? – Let us know in the comments!