Warner Bros Hints Gaming Division is No Longer For Sale

Since the start of 2020, there have been various rumors suggesting that Warner Bros was looking to sell its gaming division (WB Games/Warner Interactive). While it was unclear as to why they would want to do this (particularly since they have a stake in some pretty big developers and gaming franchises) the main theory was that it was simply a means of attempting to ‘balance the books’ for the business as a whole.

Following an internal memo directly from the company, however, it looks like (at least for the foreseeable future) Warner Bros has now abandoned these plans.

Warner Bros to NOT Sell WB Games

In a message sent to all employees (which you can check out in full here), Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar said that Warner Bros Interactive “remains part of the Studios and Networks Group” and that the company is “focused on engaging fans with our brands and franchises through games and other interactive experience.”

So, while not categorically stating that the division isn’t technically for sale, it does at least suggest that Warner Bros is no longer actively seeking or pursuing a sale.

What Do We Think?

With studios such as Rocksteady Studios, TT Games, NetherRealm Studios, Monolith Productions, and Avalanche Software all falling under the WB Games umbrella, there was clearly some concern surrounding what would happen to the various franchises (such as Batman/Mortal Kombat, etc.) under those companies.

For the moment though, if you were concerned about the potential of Blizzard/Activision getting their grubby paws on Mortal Kombat (and yes, they were believed to be an interested party), you can (probably) afford to relax a little.

