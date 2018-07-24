Warning Issued For Peppa Pig WhatsApp Scam

If you’re anything like me, with the Summer Holiday’s upon us, you’re struggling to think of things you can do with your children. Well, presuming you have children. Part of this is maybe a trip to the zoo or maybe even a theme park. It seems, however, that a new scam is looking to exploit that.

In a report via the Telegraph, a new scam is currently sweeping WhatsApp that is looking to specifically target parents.

(Not) Free Tickets To Peppa Pig World

Peppa Pig World is one of the best attractions for young children who are fans of the show. I must admit that even as an adult, the show has its moments that make me laugh. It seems, however, that a scam is working around WhatsApp specifically offering parents the chance to win free tickets. It is, of course, a complete lie.

To enter the competition, all you had to do was provide some personal information. Are the alarm bells already ringing for you?

The theme park owners have issued a statement saying: “We have been advised that a message offering 5 free passes to 500 families to Paultons is being shared on WhatsApp. Please note this is not a genuine offer and is not associated with Paultons Park.”

What Do We Think?

We would always refer you to the old adage that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. It is, however, a bit depressing that such a scam has launched to directly coincide with the school holidays.

If you do receive a message, obviously, do not provide your information.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!