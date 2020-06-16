Call of Duty Warzone to Introduce 200-Player Battle Royales?

Since the release of the Warzone battle royale game mode, Activision has been surprisingly active in attempting to mix-up the game modes in a (more than successful) attempt to keep things fresh for users. Following the launch of the latest update, however, it seems that a rather critical piece of information surrounding the future of the game mode may have been revealed without (probably) most of you even noticing.

So, what is it? Well, following a Twitter post from the clearly eagle-eyed ‘DissolveGaming‘ they have spotted in a promotional pop-up that 200-player battle royale modes are shown within an image.

Warzone 200-Player Modes

Although you do have to look rather closely, if you peep at the highlighted area of the above image you can clearly see references made to both a 200-player Battle Royale and Plunder Game mode. Taking these numbers up from 100-200 players (depending on the current squad/mode) if this is correct then the games are certainly set to get a lot more congested and, by proxy, chaotic!

I daresay, however, that most people are going to be more than curious to try this new game mode out. Well, presuming that Activision is indeed planning on launching this.

What Do We Think?

As we noted earlier, it’s certainly been a credit to Activision that they have attempted to try and keep the Battle Royale game modes as fresh and interesting as possible. In regards to a 200-player mode though? Well, being a big fan of this Call of Duty release, even I’m not certain that Verdansk is big enough for that many people.

If this does happen though, I think I might have to give my drop strategy a re-think. I’m generally not that great at the early-game madness!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!