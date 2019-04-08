Watch Dogs 3 Is Reportedly In Development

Watch Dogs 3 Enters Development

If I was to sum up the Watch Dogs series to date, it would be that it is a franchise that has huge amounts of potential that has yet to be met. Don’t get me wrong, the first game wasn’t terrible and the 2nd certainly improved on it. As a whole though, I’ve always felt a little let down that despite all the promise, the final product was underwhelming. You’d almost think Ubisoft had hired Peter Molyneux.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, it has been reported that work on the third game is currently underway. Is it time to start getting excited?… Well, I suppose that depends on what you think of the previous games.

What Do We Know?

In terms of specifics, very little. The rumours are suggesting that the game will be set in London which clearly offers a lot of potential to the world environment. In addition, it is also suspected that Ubisoft will formally announce the game at E3 2019.

It seems, however, that there might be an even bigger surprise in store for us. Namely, when we can expect it to be released.

When Is It Out?

Well, this is where things get interesting. It has been suggested that despite the game reportedly being set for announcement at E3 2019, it may be released before the end of the year. Yes, this year!

This would, of course, imply that development has been underway for quite some time. Well, either that or Ubisoft is working like the clappers to get this out of the gate. Until any formal confirmation, however, we suggest you don’t put too much stock in this particular rumour.

What do you think? Would you be excited for Watch Dogs 3? – Let us know in the comments!