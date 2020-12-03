Watch Dogs: Legion Update 2.3 PC Patch Notes Released

We’ve been busy benchmarking more of Watch Dogs: Legion than we’ve had the pleasure of playing. However, so far, it does seem Ubisoft got more right than they did wrong this time around. It’s almost as if they’re learning from their past mistakes, but I don’t want to get carried away with the praise here.

It’s certainly a gorgeous looking game, but it does have some graphical issues that should be addressed in this patch. Things like black screens in some rooms, or overblown lighting during the day have been adjusted.

There’s obviously a lot of fixes for stability and crashes here, such as a bug that could CTD when turning ray tracing on or off. However, you’ll find a typical range of optimisation and performance improvements too.

There’s an important change to the way the game handles saving too, which should provide some defence against corruption of the saves and losing progression.

Just load up UPLAY or Epic Games Store and the game should auto-update! You can check out the full changelog below.

Changelog

Global

  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to change game difficulty and permadeath options while in the main menu.
  • Fixed an issue where a black screen could occur when opening the door to hidden rooms.
  • Super Game Over: Fixed an issue where, after getting Game Over in Permadeath Mode, players would spawn without any player characters when starting a new game.
  • Players can no longer defy space and time to open an ETO safe an infinite amount of times.

PC

  • Fixed an issue where operatives would sometimes fall through the water on builds with AMD GPUs.
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on saving after exiting the game.
  • Also fixed a crash that could occur when loading the team menu.
  • Fixed a crash that might occur when using the inventory.
  • Fixed an issue where lightning could get overblown during the day.
  • Optimized loading time when quitting to the main menu.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when the game autodetected input devices.
  • Fixed an out of memory crash.
  • Also fixed a crash that could occur when enabling or disabling Ray Tracing.
  • Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.
