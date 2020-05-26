Caveat Emptor – Watch Out for This Nintendo Switch Knock-Off

/ 11 mins ago
PowKiddy X2 nintendo switch

It’s been well documented that the COVID-19 situation has had quite a notable impact on manufacturers around the world and, if you’re currently trying to buy a full-sized Nintendo Switch, you’ll know that finding one for sale at the moment is rarer than hens teeth.

In a report via TechSpot, however, you might want to be on your guard. A new device released by Chinese manufacturer PowKiddy X2 bears a lot of resemblance to Nintendo’s console, but none of the gaming compatibility!

Dodgy Nintendo Switch Knock-Off Goes on Sale!

The new system, designed (or should that be ripped-off?) by Chinese manufacturer PowKiddy X2, looks on the surface to be a Nintendo Switch. Do not, however, be fooled. This is NOT a Switch and it will not run any games from the system! It is instead one of those semi-generic consoles that just comes pre-bundled with a bunch of games and emulators from much older systems. Even the screen itself doesn’t display anything (in so far as I can tell) which gives you a pretty solid idea as to how shameless a knock-off this is!

Caveat Emptor

So, if this is so dodgy, why are we writing about it? Well, largely for two reasons. Firstly, just based on the semi-funny/semi-annoying fact that this is such a shameless copy. Secondly, and more importantly though, to spread the word that if you are one of those parents desperately looking for a Nintendo Switch, please do not be fooled by this piece of garbage!

I can sum this product up in two simple words – Caveat Emptor (Buyer beware!).

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

PowKiddy X2 nintendo switch

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend