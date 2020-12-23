Watercool Launches Heatkiller V for 3080/3090 GPUs

Watercool has today announced the launch of its brand new Heatkiller V water block cooling solution designed specifically for Nvidia’s new high-performance GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards. – If you are, therefore, in the market for some strong temperature control on your new and shiny GPU, these new water block designs, available in various color options, are well worth checking out!

Watercool Heatkiller V

The inflow to the cooling structure has been completely reworked. It now is placed with a vertical offset on a second level. The inlet and outlet channels cross each other, but are spatially separated from each other. The new design allows a symmetrical arrangement of the cooling channels. The advantage of the symmetrical design is a steady flow through the heat sink. Dead zones and hotspots are thus effectively avoided. At the same time the windage is reduced.

With the new HEATKILLER V the extremely efficient cooling structure of the predecessor was further refined. The enlarged cooling surface ensures exceptionally low GPU temperatures. To reduce turbulences, all cooling channels were manufactured in a rounded design.

With the new design of the HK V there are no more screws in the visible area, which gives the cooler a very clean and unique look. The two acrylic nickel versions also feature integrated aRGB illumination. Here you will find an LED strip with an immensely high density of 144LEDs per linear meter. This unusually high number was intended to provide adequate illumination.

Insulating spacers and stainless steel reinforced threads

With Watercool’s experience gained in the industrial sector, this has brought the high-performance synthetic material “Peek” to attention. This material provides one hundred percent insulation between the cooler block and the graphics card’s circuit board. To avoid issues with the threads in the Plexiglas, we inserted a square nut made of stainless steel.

Easy Installation

With the Pre-cut thermal the installation has never been easier before. The award-winning Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut thermal paste ensures the heat transfer from the GPU to the cooler. Even the maintenance has been thought of. By loosening two screws, the stainless steel respectively aluminum bezel can be removed.

Features

Dual layer flow

Refined cooling structure

Increased flow

Symmetrical cooling design

Screwless cover

aRGB as standard

Insulating spacers made of high performance plastic (Peek)

Stainless steel reinforced threads

CNC cut thermal pads

Kryonaut thermal compound

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Watercool has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for its Heatkiller V water block design, nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does hit retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this and other Watercool products, you can visit their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!