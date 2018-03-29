Watercooling UK Announces Easter Weekend Sale

Get Up to 15% Off During Easter

The high-performance PC cooling specialists at Watercooling UK are announcing an Easter Weekend Sale. Discounts up to 15% off are available across a wide range of products. This includes not just watercooling equipment, but modding supplies and air cooling products as well.

How Do I Take Advantage of The Discount?

Simply use the discount code EASTER18 on the store and see the price reduction. This sale starts at 10PM BST March 29, and lasts until Tuesday April 3 at 10AM BST. So users have several more days than just the weekend to decide. With the amount of selection available, you’d practically need the time since over 8,000 products are on sale.

For example, Liquid Cool CFX pre-mix coolants in a variety of colours for example are available. Six bottles of 1000ml usually cost £77 but are now just £65.99 (with VAT). There are also massive discounts on the whole HardwareLabs Nemesis GTS range such as this Black Ice NEMESIS LS280 OEM Builder Edition for just £36.71 (with VAT).

There are literally thousands more. Some products even have discounts on top of the Easter Sale under their Double Bubble promo:

Watercooling UK also has several discounted B-grade products, and daily sales to watch out for. So check out https://www.watercoolinguk.co.uk/ to see the rest of the available inventory.