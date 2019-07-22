Western Digital Launches 1TB Gaming Drive SSD for Xbox One

Xbox One console owners now have a high-speed storage upgrade option courtesy of Western Digital. Introducing the WD Gaming Drive Accelerated SSD, measuring just 127 x 101.6 x 33.03 mm and weighs 124.24g, so it is highly portable as well.

Users can choose between a 500GB and a 1TB capacity drive. Which provides plenty of room to store games (up to 25 on the 1TB version). Best of all, you can take it with you anywhere due to its portable size.

What Kind of Performance Improvements Can Gamers Expect?

According to Western Digital, the WD Gaming Drive can boost load times up to 50%. It also has up to 400MB/s read speed via USB 3.0. The cable is already connected to the drive. users just need to plug it in and treat it as an external storage. That means setup is extremely easy and there is no need to open up your console to install.

How Much are these WD Accelerated Gaming Drives?

The 500GB capacity version costs $119.99 USD, while the 1TB version costs $219.99 USD. Both come with a 3-year warranty.

The drives are also compatible with Xbox One S as well as the Xbox One X console. Although the drive needs formatting before it can be used.

For more information, visit the WD Accelerated Gaming Drive product page.