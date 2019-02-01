Video Shows What a Modern Half-Life 2 Could Have Looked Like

Half-Life 2

We see a lot of these demos and videos come and go. However, me personally, I can’t get enough of them. I’m always amazed by the level of work done by new and upcoming game developers, modders, and designers. Joshua James is one such artist. Joshua has recreated an environment from Half-Life 2, while deploying more modern graphical effects.

The graphics aren’t OMG next-gen or anything, but they’re a far cry from what the original game looks like too. Deploying screen space reflections, dynamic shadows, volumetric lighting, better textures and models. All these things add up to give the scene some real depth. Personally, I hope he releases the assets just so I can have a poke around in it.

A re-imaged section of the Route Kanal level in Half-Life 2

The project was done using 3D Studio Max, Photoshop and Unreal Engine 4. Check out the lovely video below and let us know what you think in the comments section!