Where To Watch The SpaceX Rocket Launch!

SpaceX

Following a delay earlier this week, Elon Musk’s SpaceX program today plans to launch a rocket into space. Well, technically a satellite, but it will be taken their via the rocket. You get the idea!

This will represent the first major launch for the company since they amazed us all by putting a Tesla into space last year.

With the launch scheduled to take place tonight, you might very well want to check it out! Well, the good news is, you can! Here’s how!

Live Steam

Similar to the Tesla launch, Elon Musk has confirmed that todays rocket launch will be live-streamed. So if you do want to check it out, you can do so as it happens!

The above link will work. If you do, however, want another source, it will be streamed directly from their website via the link here!

When Is It Launching?

At the time of writing, the launch is set to happen at “no earlier” than

3:35 p.m. PT. This is 10:35pm GMT.

As per the prior launch, the booster rockets will attempt to be successfully landed on their designated spots. Although this didn’t go entirely to plan last time around, it was still largely deemed a huge success.

We do, therefore, hope you’ll join us in watching the launch. Just bring some beer and popcorn with you!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!