Win a PC worth a £2,000 from GameMax UK

Ready, Set, Action! Shoot a Video, Win a PC

GameMax UK is giving away a PC worth £2,000, and it does not require much to get an entry. Simply tell them on video how you would go about completely destroying your old PC. Bash it with a baseball bat? Melt it with acid? Drop it from a plane? The sky is the limit! Be as creative as you can, then submit it through social media. Tell your friends about it and get them to like, comment, share and re-tweet your entry. The more popular your entry is, the better your chances to win.

When is the Deadline for Entry in this GameMax Contest?

The competition will end on May 31st or when they have received 5000 entries. That is still a month and a half away, so take your time with formulating a highly creative idea.

The winner will be contacted directly by GameMax to arrange destruction of the old PC and delivery of the new one. Please do not destroy your PC before you are contacted by GameMax and confirmed as the winner as you will be responsible for any loss or damage.

Once you have your entry ready, here are GameMax’ social media pages where you can share your submission. Good Luck!