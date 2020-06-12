Win A Tecware Gaming PC!

It’s competition time again here at eTeknix and if you’re currently on the lookout for a new gaming PC, then this might just be perfect for you. In conjunction with Tecware, one of the leading providers of PC cases and peripherals, we’re giving away a full-blown gaming PC packing some amazing hardware and specifications!

Tecware Gaming PC – Specifications

We could list the specifications, but what’s that expression about a picture telling a thousand words? – A quick look below quickly demonstrates that this gaming PC packs an amazing level of hardware that would easily gobble up modern AAA-gaming without breaking a sweat!

If you’re looking for a true gaming PC, this is it!

How To Enter This Amazing Giveaway!

To enter this competition, simply check out the form below and fill out as many entries as you can. Remember, the more you enter, the greater your chances of winning this amazing gaming PC giveaway! With that amazing hardware on offer, this is surely going to represent a major update for many of you reading this!

So, what are you waiting for?… Get clicking!

Terms & Conditions

The competition will conclude at 11:59pm (BST) on July the 11th 2020. One winner will be selected at random from all valid entrants and will be contacted via e-mail. If they do not respond within 5 working days, another winner will be drawn and contacted. We can’t, after all, have an amazing prize like this just lying around for too long! – This giveaway is open worldwide and for further details, you can check out the terms and conditions from the entry form above!

If you do, incidentally, want to show Tecware some love, you can check out their official website via the link here!

Good luck to all our entrants! Particularly those of you who are really in the need for something special!