Win Big With eTeknix VIP Patreon Membership!

After many enquiries from our fans as to how we could look to boost and improve the content we bring to you here at eTeknix, we recently launched a Patreon page. Exciting stuff I know! At the time of its launch, we made it clear that one of our focuses on the platform would be to bring users exclusive news, early peaks into what we’re up to, and (of course) competitions! Specifically, through access to a new (and top-secret) part of our Discord server!

Well, we’re delighted to announce that despite our Patreon account only being days old, we’ve already got our first giveaway ready and boy is it a good one!

Join Our Patreon and Win Prizes!

So, being our first giveaway, we thought it should be a pretty good one and we’re pretty sure we’ve hit that remit (even if we do say so ourselves!).

One lucky person (who is a member of our Patreon and Discord) will be chosen at random to win this amazing Alphacool watch! How do you enter? Well, all you need to do is join our Patreon and throw a dollar our way!

With us in the early days of membership, your chances of winning are (quite honestly) ridiculously good at this point! Don’t forget as well that this is merely our first competition. We have big plans for future exclusive giveaways including hardware, graphics cards, much more!

How To Enter!

So, how can you enter? Well, all you need to do is be a member of our Patreon and Discord server. It honestly is as simple as that. For as little as $1, you can join our Patreon which will automatically grant you access to the VIP super-secret part of our Discord server. From there, we’ll be bringing you loads of exclusive or first-look content!

Better still though, as a member you’ll be automatically entered into this competition (and all future ones – which will be regularly conducted!) where one person will be picked at random to win this amazing prize!

So, where can you sign up and/or learn more?

Well, for our Patreon account, you can check the website here that’ll get you set to sign up! – Throw us a dollar and your virtual hat (or should that be wrist?) is in the ring!

If you want access to our Discord server (excluding the VIP Patreon areas), you can also check that out via the link here!

Terms & Conditions

One person will be picked at random from all active Patreon members. The draw will be made on the morning of April 2nd and contacted (via Discord) shortly after!

The winner will have 72 hours to respond. Failure to do so may result in another winner being chosen. This giveaway is open Worldwide. No matter where you are, you’re free to enter!

No cash alternative can or will be offered. In addition, eTeknix.com reserves the right to withdraw, exclude or disqualify entries at any point.

Good luck! And remember, joining our Patreon and Discord automatically qualifies you for all future competitions!