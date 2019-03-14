Win an EVGA GTX 1660 XC Ultra 6GB Graphics Card

Competition! [WORLDWIDE]

With the release of the Nvidia 1660 graphics card, I’m sure many of you are curious to learn more about it! Well, while we here at eTeknix have reviewed more than a number of them, we’re giving you the opportunity to do so much more than read about them!

In our latest competition, one lucky winner will be able to claim their very own EVGA GTX 1660 XC Ultra 6GB Graphics Card. – Quite literally the freshest graphics card around at the moment!

If you want to know what we thought about it, you can check out our review via the link here!

How To Enter?

Entering is simplicity itself! All you have to do is complete the competition form below. Remember, the more entries you make, the more you increase your chances of winning!

Good Luck!

The competition will start on the 14th of March and will run until midnight on the 10th of April. One winner will be selected at random and will be contacted via e-mail. The winner will have 7-days to respond. If no response is received, another winner may be chosen! – You get the idea!

Remember though that the more you enter the better your chances are! – Good luck!