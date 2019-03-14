Win an EVGA GTX 1660 XC Ultra 6GB Graphics Card
Mike Sanders / 3 hours ago
Competition! [WORLDWIDE]
With the release of the Nvidia 1660 graphics card, I’m sure many of you are curious to learn more about it! Well, while we here at eTeknix have reviewed more than a number of them, we’re giving you the opportunity to do so much more than read about them!
In our latest competition, one lucky winner will be able to claim their very own EVGA GTX 1660 XC Ultra 6GB Graphics Card. – Quite literally the freshest graphics card around at the moment!
If you want to know what we thought about it, you can check out our review via the link here!
How To Enter?
Entering is simplicity itself! All you have to do is complete the competition form below. Remember, the more entries you make, the more you increase your chances of winning!
Good Luck!
The competition will start on the 14th of March and will run until midnight on the 10th of April. One winner will be selected at random and will be contacted via e-mail. The winner will have 7-days to respond. If no response is received, another winner may be chosen! – You get the idea!
Remember though that the more you enter the better your chances are! – Good luck!
Im excited for this giveaway!!!
I don’t know if I’m gonna Win it or not No point of Writing this Either no one’s reading this Buy The thing is That I don’t have Money still I have passion for gaming I have been making This GAMING pc of mine But I don’t have enough money to complete it So enter so many Giveaways and won non. This is my 30th Time Entering one I really In a Despite need of a GPU and this EVGA card might do it but who care about a Random guy with his financial crises
Here, My Good luck to 31st Attempt
Cheers
I could use that, all I got is on-board for hp prodesk 600g3. Got it from work, has i7, 32gb ddr4 and m.2 but not a good vid. If I don’t win could I get anything? At least something that has 3 or more displayports. If not it’s cool.