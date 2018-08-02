In Win Launches 915 E-ATX Full-Tower Chassis

E-ATX Tower from In Win

In Win has finally released their latest E-ATX full tower design called the 915. They first unveiled it at CES earlier this year and it rightfully caught plenty of attention. It features a notable curvy back and front, made of anodized aluminium. Plus, it has RGB LED accents and fans.

What really sets it apart however, is its automatic ventilating top area. Just like some race cars automatically spring a spoiler up to increase drag at high speeds, the In Win 915 pops the top up for ventilation when turned on. When the system is shut down, this top ventilation area stays open for 15-seconds to exhaust the remaining heat.

The 915 measures 570 x 230 x 645 mm and has eight expansionslots. Users can opt for a silver or black anodized version, both with tempered glass side panels.

In terms of component clearance, users can fit video cards up to 410mm long since there are no drives on the way. The entire front is free of obstruction for the front intake. For those who prefer traditional CPU air cooling, the maximum CPU cooler height support is up to 164mm. That means if fits most dual-tower CPU coolers comfortably.

For water cooling enthusiasts, it has room for up to a 280mm or 360mm radiator. These can be up to 53mm thick and 56mm thick respectively.

How Much is the In Win 915?

Unfortunately, there is no pricing information available at this time. However, due to the features and aluminium construction, expect to pay at least north of $200 USD.

For more details, visit the product’s landing page by clicking here.