Win a Riotoro CR1088 Prism Chassis

We at eTeknix are pretty big fans of Riotoro and particularly their brand new CR1088 chassis. At a glace, you might be forgiven for thinking that this is a mini ATX/ITX chassis and while that is an option, it might surprise you to learn that despite its size, this can easily accommodate full-size ATV motherboards.

Thanks to its highly spacious dual chamber design, when we reviewed this chassis we found no problems getting all the punch necessary fitted into what is a small stylish package. With 256 colour RGB lighting effects on offer, if this isn’t the smallest ATX chassis around, then it’s certainly one of the best looking.

You can read our review of the Riotoro CR1088 chassis in full here.

Don’t Take Our Word For It – Here’s What Riotoro Had to Say

“The ultra-compact CR1088 Prism updates the award-winning CR1088 with a new black/red exterior, RGB lighting, increased internal space, and dust filters. It packs a punch with support for full-size ATX motherboards, power supplies and graphics cards.” – Riotoro

Features

Full ATX support (small case) Drive Bays 5.25″x1, 3.5″x1, 2.5″x1, convertible 3.5″/2.5″ x 1

Compartment design for better cooling, Water cooling Compatible. Includes 1 – 120mm RIOTORO Case Fan

PSU Support: Standard ATX 175x150x85 mm. Fits all Reference design cards

Expansion Slots: 7, Dedicated intake fan for VGA, USB 3.0 x2, microphone, headphone

Motherboard: ATX, mATX, mini-ITX, Max CPU cooler height 120 mm, Max GPU length 300 mm

