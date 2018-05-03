Windows 10 April Update Freezes PC When Using Chrome

Microsoft has recently rolled out the April update for Windows 10 (1803). However, it appears that it is not going well for some users of Google’s Chrome Web browser. Users have been complaining on Twitter and on Reddit, about experiencing system freezes after the update. The computer simply locks up and neither the mouse or keyboard responds. The only way to resume function again is to restart the PC via the power or reset button. Users are definitely sure that it is the 1803 update causing it, since reverting to 1709 does not exhibit the same issue. Other applications seem to be triggering the freeze as well. This includes Visual Studio, Discord and Cortana.

What Can Users Do?

Other than rolling back or not running the update, Lonnie L, a moderator from the Microsoft forum suggests using a wake screen key combination of Windows logo key + Ctrl + Shift + B. This should recover the OS without needing a restart.

That only works on a PC with keyboard. For those on a Windows laptop, closing and opening the laptop lid should do the trick as well. Meanwhile, for those on a Windows tablet, simultaneously pressing both the up and down volume buttons three times within 2 seconds will do the trick. A short beep should sound and the screen will blink while Windows refreshes the screen.

Microsoft has thankfully acknowledged the problem and are working on rolling out a fix. The estimate release date for which is on May 8.

