Windows 10 Game Mode Makes COD Warzone Run Worse!

/ 19 mins ago
call of duty

With the introduction of Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ back in the Fall Creators Update, you would’ve been forgiven for completely forgetting that this actually exists on your operating system. Specifically because it ‘just works’ in the background with no notable prompts for you to turn it on or off.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it has been found that using this ‘game mode’ for Call of Duty: Warzone actually makes it run worse! Yes, you read that correctly!

Windows 10 Game Mode Makes COD Warzone Run Worse! 1

Call of Duty: Warzone – Windows 10 Game Mode

Windows 10 Game Mode is primarily designed to ensure that system resources are better allocated to ensure that games run as well as possible. It seems, however, that Call of Duty Warzone is something of an exception to this rule. Not because Windows 10 Game Mode doesn’t work, but because Windows 10 doesn’t actually recognize it as a game!

As such, it doesn’t prioritize its performance over any other program currently running on your system which has led to many users reporting stuttering! If you are one of these people, then this is probably the cause!

What Should I Do?

It should be noted that this is a Windows/Call of Duty issue. In other words, it has nothing to do with your graphics card or who the manufacturer is. The short version is, however, that if you’re planning on playing Warzone, you might want to turn Game Mode off. A quick search for it in your Windows 10 ‘Type Here to Search’ bar should point you in the right direction.

I must admit, I’ve had this issue in Warzone myself. I had, however, always written it off as server lag. Disabling the ‘game mode’ has, however, made my experience notably smoother. Albeit, don’t expect huge results here! It is a free performance gain by disabling it, but just remember to turn it back on when you’re done because, by and large, Game Mode helps more than hinders!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD or Intel?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend