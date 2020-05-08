Windows 10 Game Mode Makes COD Warzone Run Worse!

With the introduction of Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ back in the Fall Creators Update, you would’ve been forgiven for completely forgetting that this actually exists on your operating system. Specifically because it ‘just works’ in the background with no notable prompts for you to turn it on or off.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it has been found that using this ‘game mode’ for Call of Duty: Warzone actually makes it run worse! Yes, you read that correctly!

Call of Duty: Warzone – Windows 10 Game Mode

Windows 10 Game Mode is primarily designed to ensure that system resources are better allocated to ensure that games run as well as possible. It seems, however, that Call of Duty Warzone is something of an exception to this rule. Not because Windows 10 Game Mode doesn’t work, but because Windows 10 doesn’t actually recognize it as a game!

As such, it doesn’t prioritize its performance over any other program currently running on your system which has led to many users reporting stuttering! If you are one of these people, then this is probably the cause!

What Should I Do?

It should be noted that this is a Windows/Call of Duty issue. In other words, it has nothing to do with your graphics card or who the manufacturer is. The short version is, however, that if you’re planning on playing Warzone, you might want to turn Game Mode off. A quick search for it in your Windows 10 ‘Type Here to Search’ bar should point you in the right direction.

I must admit, I’ve had this issue in Warzone myself. I had, however, always written it off as server lag. Disabling the ‘game mode’ has, however, made my experience notably smoother. Albeit, don’t expect huge results here! It is a free performance gain by disabling it, but just remember to turn it back on when you’re done because, by and large, Game Mode helps more than hinders!

