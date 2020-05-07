Windows 10 Market Share Surprisingly Drops!

/ 41 seconds ago
windows 10 mds

It might come as something of a mild surprise to learn that Windows 10 is nearly 5 years old now. Despite all that time passing, however, Microsoft has had a pretty big problem on its hands in getting people to adopt their latest operating system. This is even after the hugely aggressive (and sometimes misleading) manner in which they initially shoved it down our throats!

Well, following figures released on NetMarketShare, the news doesn’t appear to be getting any better. In something of a huge surprise, the overall operating system market share for Windows 10 has been dropping since February!

Windows 10 Market Share Falls

Back in February, Windows 10 hit its all-time peak with 57.76% of all PC owners (including Mac’s) using the operating system. Fast forward to now, however, and in those two short months, the overall user count has been reduced by nearly 2%.

In something that’ll cause even more chagrin to Microsoft, however, with Windows 10 falling, Windows 7 seems to have largely captured this slice of the market with Apple Macs (largely) making up the remainder!

Windows 10 Market Share Surprisingly Drops! 1

What Do We Think?

It’s been a huge thorn in the side of Microsoft that despite the Windows 10 operating system being so well established now, many people are still outright refusing to transition to it. With Windows 7 still holding roughly 25% of the market, it gets even worse when you hear that Windows 8 and XP still accounts for 6%. That’s 30% of Windows users who, much to the annoyance of Microsoft, either haven’t or don’t want to make the ‘upgrade’.

One can only presume that another swift marketing push for Windows 10 must be on the horizon soon. Microsoft simply can’t be happy about this news!

What do you think? Which operating system do you use? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Game Are You Currently Playing?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend