Windows 10 Market Share Surprisingly Drops!

It might come as something of a mild surprise to learn that Windows 10 is nearly 5 years old now. Despite all that time passing, however, Microsoft has had a pretty big problem on its hands in getting people to adopt their latest operating system. This is even after the hugely aggressive (and sometimes misleading) manner in which they initially shoved it down our throats!

Well, following figures released on NetMarketShare, the news doesn’t appear to be getting any better. In something of a huge surprise, the overall operating system market share for Windows 10 has been dropping since February!

Windows 10 Market Share Falls

Back in February, Windows 10 hit its all-time peak with 57.76% of all PC owners (including Mac’s) using the operating system. Fast forward to now, however, and in those two short months, the overall user count has been reduced by nearly 2%.

In something that’ll cause even more chagrin to Microsoft, however, with Windows 10 falling, Windows 7 seems to have largely captured this slice of the market with Apple Macs (largely) making up the remainder!

What Do We Think?

It’s been a huge thorn in the side of Microsoft that despite the Windows 10 operating system being so well established now, many people are still outright refusing to transition to it. With Windows 7 still holding roughly 25% of the market, it gets even worse when you hear that Windows 8 and XP still accounts for 6%. That’s 30% of Windows users who, much to the annoyance of Microsoft, either haven’t or don’t want to make the ‘upgrade’.

One can only presume that another swift marketing push for Windows 10 must be on the horizon soon. Microsoft simply can’t be happy about this news!

What do you think? Which operating system do you use? – Let us know in the comments!