Windows 10 November Update Is (Technically) Just A 180kb File

Last week Microsoft officially launched its November update. Unlike prior releases, however, this one was merely looking to more apply some minor cosmetic changes rather than tampering with anything significant within the operating system. That doesn’t, of course, mean that it doesn’t have people worried. Let’s be honest, Windows 10 updates don’t have the best track record.

In a report via ComputerWorld, however, it seems that if you have been keeping up-to-date with all of the Windows 10 patches, the download file isn’t going to cause you too many downloading issues. Why? Well, in certain circumstances the file may be as small as just 180kb.

Windows 10 November Update

The November Update file is (essentially) merely the activation for features previously downloaded but not yet ‘turned on’ from prior updates. As such, if you’re already on the most update to date version of Windows 10, the November update will only be a tiny download file that, essentially, unlocks the door. If you do have 1903 installed but not the most recent cumulative update, then even then the download is only 330MB (and possibly less).

In other words, the only people looking at a reasonably substantial download (circa 3.5GB) are those still using versions prior to 1903.

What Do We Think?

Microsoft has already hinted that while they plan to continue releasing two ‘updates’ a year, they would be looking to scale these to a ‘major’ and ‘minor’ package. As such, with this technically falling under the ‘minor’ bracket, this is the first instance of them implementing this new update style.

The good news is that the November update shouldn’t cause you any problems. As above, it is merely tweaking some of the user interface aspects. That doesn’t mean to say, however, that everyone is going to rush to do this. A quick check of my Windows Update, however, shows its already lurking there waiting for me to say yes. In this instance, I think I’m going to be brave and go for it. What could possibly go wrong?!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!