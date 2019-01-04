Microsoft Releases Windows 10 19H1 18309 Preview Build

Windows 10 Insider Preview

Members of the ‘Windows Insider‘ program have for quite some time now been able to download preview releases of upcoming updates to the popular operating system. This has often proven to be one of the best early indications as to what us mere mortals can expect from the now bi-annual updates.

Well, the good news is that if you’re a member, then the latest preview build of the 19H1 (the technical term for the 1st preview release) is out now!

Passwords!

In the official announcement post, one of the main key focuses of the update appears to surround the log-in system for Windows 10. Users will be given additional options rather than current standard pin/password to access their account. This will include the option for integration for a Windows app (to approve logins) as a ‘2nd-tier’ authentication system.

Other than this, the only other factor that seems to be getting a significant overhaul is the narration system.

What Else?

As you might expect with a windows update, the list of fixes and changes is quite substantial. Fortunately, Microsoft has released a blog page detailing all of the information on update build 18309. You can check that out in the link here! The only real question that remains is when Microsoft will release it.

As you might be aware, the October update (which technically is only just rolling out) has had more than a few problems. Problems that Microsoft is still looking to fix. It’s, therefore, not beyond the realms of possibility that this may impact on the release date of this update. Despite the fact that it is currently scheduled for release circa April 2019.

What do you think? Are you a member of the Windows Insider program? – Let us know in the comments!