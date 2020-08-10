Windows 10 to Introduce a Better Task Manager?

Despite Windows 10 offering a lot of new and improved features over prior operating systems, it’s hard to deny that many aspects of it have remained largely the same (or stagnant?) since (arguably) the release of Windows 95. One such aspect, for example, is Task Manager.

While this has seen a number of improvements over the years, by and large, it has generally remained the same. In a report via TechRadar, however, it seems that Microsoft may be preparing an update to the application that could allow users to gain far more insight into how their PC is running and, better still, what could potentially be done to improve it.

Windows 10 – A New Task Manager?

While Task Manager on Windows 10 is more than decent in giving you a fair amount of information (with the added bonus that the latest 2004 update has now added GPU information to the mix), it is, largely, an application that is only really understood by the more technically minded PC user. And by understood, I mean in terms of using it effectively to identify what resources are being allocated where.

For example, through Task Manager, I can see that my PC is currently using 18% of the total RAM I have and that 14% of that is being used by my internet browser. Would the casual PC user know where to look for that though? I’m not too sure.

With the leaked images below, however, it seems that a more ‘user-friendly’ version is set to be introduced that will give the option and make suggestions on how you can better optimize your PC and, more specifically, help users identify what’s eating up all of your memory/performance.

What Do We Think?

In theory, this could be a very good new addition to Windows 10. The only question that stands out to us is, if this really going to make it better for the vast majority of casual PC users? – I mean, I know plenty of people (even in my own family) who regularly use PCs, but never give a moments thought to RAM or applications and how they can impact overall performance. In fact, and although on a slight tangent, I’m always on at my mother for often having around 50 tabs open on her smartphone!

So, while likely a good addition to Windows 10, I think that Microsoft is going to have to give this (presuming they do apply it) a bit of a push just to make users aware that it (will) exist. It’ll require some handholding (which it will reportedly do by making recommendations), and maybe something occasionally popping up in the notifications tab to advise people about problematic usage, but this certainly looks to be a very decent upgrade that could massively help a lot of people who simply complain ‘why is my PC running so slow?!’

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!