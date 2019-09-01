Windows 10 To Introduce Cloud Reinstallation Option

One of the best features within Windows 10 is, undoubtedly, the option to reinstall your operating system. Particularly if things get a little bloated (which every PC does over time) or something goes wrong. In either of those situations, usually, a reset will get everything back on track in less than an hour!

I’ve used the Windows 10 Reset on more than one occasion and have (nearly) always found it to be a quick and reliable option to get your PC either refreshed or working correctly again. Particularly since, depending on what option you take, it can do so without the worry of losing all of your key documents. Albeit, you do have to usually re-install most of your programs and games.

There are times, however, when Windows reset simply will not work. What do you do at that point? Well, to date you have been limited to having to create a USB media stick and reinstall it from there. That is, of course, assuming that your PC is in a working state to do so.

In a report via Engadget, however, following the release of the latest Windows Insider build, Microsoft is set to introduce a feature that will allow you to download the installer directly from the cloud.

Windows 10 To Introduce Cloud Reset Download Option

While the Windows 10 Reset option is usually reliable, it isn’t always. As such, when it isn’t, you can have a few headaches. On more than one occasion I’ve tried a reset and have been unable to do so and, as above, ended up having to use my USB media installer. It works, but it’s not ideal.

As such, having the option to download this directly and have it work is fantastic! Hopefully, you’ll never need it, but if you do you know its there!

Although currently part of the Insider Preview build, expect this to arrive on your operating system in the very near future!

What do you think? What is your experience with Windows reset? – Let us know in the comments!