Windows Defender Rated as One of the Best Antivirus Programs

Since releasing in 2006, Windows Defender has proved to be an excellent (and better still, free) antivirus option offered to users of Microsoft’s operating system. Originally releasing as an optional download for XP, it has been a staple of their releases since the much-maligned Vista.

In a report via TechSpot, however, an independent German research group has just given the antivirus software a perfect 6 out of 6 rating.

Check this out. WIndows Defender classified as "BEST antivirus" by independent lab @avtestorg. As I blogged about last year https://t.co/PIUgTeq3dm Defender is now the most commonly used antivirus in the Enterprise and SMB customers. https://t.co/V4B9Yhe6Fv — Brad Anderson (@Anderson) August 7, 2019

Windows Defender Gets Perfect Score from Independent Antivirus Checker

Representing only one of four that achieved the top score, the rating is based upon various factors. This doesn’t only include how effective it is at detecting and removing viruses, but also how easy it is to use. The other programs to get the top rating included:

F-Secure SAFE

Kaspersky Internet Security,

Norton Security

It does, however, highlight a keen point I have maintained for years. Despite Windows Defender being the free default option for the operating system, it shouldn’t be automatically written off as not being good enough!

Windows Defender IS Good!

I should note, for the sake of fairness, that I have not always held this opinion. For the last 4-5 years, however, Microsoft has made great strides in improving their Windows Defender software and, with regular updates, is one of the best out there. This, despite it being free with any modern Windows operating platform.

If you are, therefore, paying for antivirus protection, you may want to consider letting Windows Defender do the job for you. It is, after all, free and for the vast majority of home users, provides more than enough protection!

What do you think? What antivirus software do you use? – Let us know in the comments!