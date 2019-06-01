Windows Malware Update Still Not Applied To 1M Systems

Windows Update

Earlier last month, Microsoft revealed how a security exploit had been found in some of their earlier operating systems. Affecting users of Windows XP, 7 and their server platforms, an update was released to try and ‘plug the hole’ in the system.

Despite it being released for nearly a month though, in a report via The Verge, Microsoft has warned that over a million systems are still actively connected to the internet without the update in place.

Adoption Alert!

While the vulnerability doesn’t exist in Windows 8 or 10, there are still a surprisingly high number of people that are sticking with the earlier operating system platforms.

The problem is, however, that Microsoft has either stopped automatic update support or will in the very near future. Windows XP has long been out of the cycle now and support for 7 will officially end in early 2020.

As such, with so many systems actively detected online, Microsoft is strongly urging users to take the time to apply the update.

Where Can I Update?

Windows 7 and server users should still find the update via the update tool within the operating system. XP users, however, will have to do a little more legwork.

Their update needs to be installed manually. The good news, however, is that the link can be found here! – It’s the one at the bottom if you needed a clue!

While Microsoft has not confirmed any known instances of the exploit being used yet, it is surely just a matter of time before it is identified by the less ethical aspect of the internet. As such, if you are still using these older operating systems, an update is very strongly recommended!

What do you think? Which operating system do you use? – Let us know in the comments!