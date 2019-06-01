Windows May Update Causing Random Crashes on Ryzen CPUs

Windows May Update

With the release of the Windows May update, the chances are that the vast majority of Windows 10 users already have it installed on their system. A small number of AMD Ryzen processor owners, however, have experienced a number of issues since the update.

An unexpected incompatibility between the update and processor RAID drivers has caused an issue where your computer may crash or hang-up for seemingly no obvious reason.

AMD Ryzen

The issue is only affecting AMD Ryzen processor owners and even then seems to only be a problem to a small minority. If you are experiencing problems, however, while an official fix will surely be on the way soon, there is good news.

A fix has been found that will, at least for the moment, give you some respite from the problems.

Update Drivers

By manually updating your RAID driver, the issue can be circumvented. While updating your drivers is always a good thing, this is one perhaps best left for those who are 100% experiencing the problem. As above, an official hotfix will likely come in the next few days.

You can, however, visit the official AMD website for the drivers via the link here! – Just make sure you use the right ones for your motherboard.

