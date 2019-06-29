Wolfenstein: Youngblood Confirmed To Use Denuvo

Wolfenstein Youngblood

With a brand new Wolfenstein game on the way next month, many are looking forward to seeing the next chapter in what is a pretty great franchise. With this being the first in the series to offer co-op play as well, there are more than a few new features here to make us believe that this is going to be more than a little popular. Here’s hoping it’s as good as it looks!

Something that won’t be popular with fans, however, is that following an update to the games official Steam Store page, it has been confirmed that the game will be using the highly-controversial Denuvo anti-piracy software.

Denuvo

Denuvo is a widely popular program that is semi-regularly included as part of a PC games release. The idea behind it is to make piracy a lot more difficult. I’d say prevent it, but to date I’m not aware of any version of Denuvo that hasn’t eventually been bypassed.

That being said, however, the most recent version is proving to be somewhat stubborn. Considering that both Mortal Kombat 11 and Total War Three Kingdoms both use it and have yet to be ‘cracked’ it’s clearly providing a little more substantial than usually seen.

There are, however, many who greatly dislike Denuvo. Although the evidence isn’t entirely conclusive, it would appear that it’s inclusive does impact on a games overall performance.

What Do We Think?

As much as many people don’t like it, there is a point to Denuvo. Most research concludes that anyone likely to purchase a game will do so within the first few months of its release. As such, if piracy protections can keep it protected for that period, it’s possible that the game will see the ‘hype sales’ pass before it is eventually cracked. While you may not like Denuvo, it’s hard to argue with that logic.

Hopefully, whatever impact it will have on performance will not be too severe. This announcement will, however, undoubtedly annoy many!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? Do you think Denuvo really works?