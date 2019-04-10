Woman Calls 911 Mistaking A Roomba For A Burglar

There’s Someone In The Roomba!

It is, of course, one of the horrors of anyone that someone should break into your house. It’s bad enough when you’re not at home, but the thought of it happening while you were in the house is terrifying, to say the least.

In a report via CNET, a woman in America had such an experience. Having heard a noise, she investigated and found noises coming from the bathroom. This included shadows moving under the door and knocking at the door.

Being clearly alarmed by this, she contacted 911 to report in intruder in her house.

The Police Arrive!

Upon arrival, armed police investigated the disturbance which seemed to grow even louder when they made calls for the intruder to emerge. Upon presumably breaking down the door, however, police found that the ‘burglar’ was actually just a Roomba.

If you don’t know what one of those is, it’s essentially a robotic vacuum cleaner.

Bodycam Footage!

It seems that, somehow, the Roomba got accidentally locked inside the room. Admittedly, if I heard a rumbling in the bathroom in the middle of the night, I wouldn’t expect it to be a vacuum cleaner.

Following the announcement of the story, however, all the internet seems to want now is the bodycam footage to be released. In fairness, I’d quite like to see it, however, for the moment we’re having to play the waiting game.

What do you think? Would you like to see the footage? – Let us know in the comments!