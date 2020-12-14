World of Warcraft Player Hits Level 60 Using Pacifism

It’s been around three weeks now since the release of the latest World of Warcraft Shadowlands expansion and it seems that despite the age of the franchise as a whole, fans have been more than a little impressed with this latest addition. Hell, it’s even got my wife playing again and she hasn’t touched World of Warcraft in years!

As if often the case with games of this nature, however, they’ll always be a part of the community that prefers to attempt to find weird and wonderful ways to progress. And following a report via PCGames, we certainly have a unique approach taken here. – Yes, one user has taken a character from level 1-60, using a completely pacifistic route!

World of Warcraft – Pacifist Run!

Firstly, I feel I should clarify for those of you unfamiliar with how World of Warcraft works now, through a little tweaking in the system, level 60 is the new (old?) maximum cap (I have to admit, the last I paid any attention to it, I think it was level 120 or something, so this has clearly taken quite a detour since).

As you might expect with any RPG, however, in terms of quests to gain experience and level up, the vast majority of them tend to fall into 1 of 2 categories. Collection or killing. In just 17 days, however, World of Warcraft player ‘Doubleagent’ has managed to get to level 60 using a pretty much entirely pacifist route. Well, presuming you think that flowers don’t have feelings.

Yes, through the power of herbalism, you too can max out your WoW character level without killing a single creature!

What Do We Think?

In order to achieve this feat, ‘Doubleagent’ reported mapped out a section of herbs he could collect from a map area that would respawn every hour. As such, through basically walking in a loop, he could make this pacifist grind as relatively efficient as possible. As you might expect though, this required the picking up of millions of herbs across hundreds of exceptionally tedious hours. – So, I suppose the bottom line is that if you were considering attempting this yourself, it is possible. The effects it may have on your sanity, however, as you pick up your 11,309th Peacebloom of the day is questionable…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!