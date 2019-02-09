World War Z Trailer Revealed Player Vs Player Vs Zombies

World War Z

Oh all the upcoming games that don’t have a confirmed release date, World War Z is certainly pretty high on my list in terms of interest. Despite it not having a confirmed launch date (beyond the rather vague 2019) there has been plenty of screenshots and videos already released from the game and in terms of hype scale, it’s doing its job well.

With the release of a new trailer, however, developer Saber Interactive wants to show the unique dynamic of player vs player vs zombie combat.

Features

As well as the trailer, the following features have also been confirmed for the game.

Scavenge Raid: players race to secure resources across the map to win

Vaccine Hunt: players must pick up and hold an object to earn points for the team.

Swarm Deathmatch: Two teams go head to head in a bitter fight to the end

Swarm Domination: Capture zones to earn points and win a team victory

King of the Hill: Capture a single hill, then control it to earn victory points

What Do We Think?

It is, admittedly, very easy to get overly hyped about a game in this state of release. As such, we’re being more than careful to avoid the similar zombie pitfalls that befell games such as DayZ. On the whole, however, World War Z does seem to be ticking all of the right boxes. It looks good, it has team based dynamics and (perhaps most impressively) it’s throwing as many zombies at us as the engine can handle.

Will this be the zombie game we’ve been waiting years for?… So far it’s looking promising!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!